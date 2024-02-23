300 indigents early recipients of ‘Quadro Serbisyo’ program in Antique

MANILA: Three hundred indigent individuals from the municipality of Sibalom have availed of the free medical-dental services following the launch of Antique government's 'Quadro Serbisyo' (four-component) program. 'Quadro Serbisyo' is the provincial government's way to reach out and empower barangays, Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said in her message during the launching on Friday at the Antique gymnasium in Barangay Villar, Sibalom town. 'The provincial government will already be holding this kind of activity monthly in order to reach out to the barangays to deliver your needed services and have a consultation with you on your needed projects and assistance,' Cadiao said as she addressed the beneficiaries of the free services. The program was initiated following the adoption of Board Resolution No. 081-2024, paving the way for an inter-agency convergence for the delivery of programs, projects and activities anchored on four components - medical and dental mission, traffic safety and disaster management and prevention forum, consultation and planning assistance for barangay development and inter-agencies coordination and project monitoring and blessings, Vice Governor Edgar Denosta said. Doctors and dentists from the Integrated Provincial Health Office and the Philippine Dental Association Antique Chapter provided the services. Two recipients of services claimed they were privileged to have benefited from this mission since they no longer have to travel five kilometers and spend money for transportation to seek medical and dental services free of charge. Source: Philippines News Agency