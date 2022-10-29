300 cops deployed for ‘Undas’ assignment in SoCot

The South Cotabato provincial police office here has deployed more than 300 personnel for the observance of “Undas” this year, officials said Friday.

In this city alone, at least 118 police officers will be fielded for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day to ensure the safety of the public.

Lt. Col. Amor Mio Somine, the city police chief, said the deployment order covering the October 28 to November 2 period involves a sizable number of police officers at the four largest cemeteries here.

“All our police personnel during the period will have no day off,” Somine said in an interview, adding that the current police deployment on roads and other crowded places will stay.

Meanwhile, Capt. Renjun Bagaman, the provincial police office spokesperson, advised police field units in South Cotabato to coordinate with local government units in putting up the needed facilities for security in the cemeteries.

“Local police shall also coordinate with the municipal or city health offices for the implementation of the coronavirus disease 2019 health protocols,” Bagaman said.

At least 25 percent of at least 800 police personnel in the province will be deployed to the cemeteries starting October 28, he said.

“We also have augmentation from our higher headquarters, as we have maximized our chokepoints and checkpoints. Our standby force is also ready,” Bagaman said.

He also reminded the public to “refrain from bringing a lot of things to the cemetery like valuable cellphones and jewelry. People should impose self-discipline to protect themselves from being robbed

Source: Philippines News Agency