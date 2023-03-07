30 N. Mindanao MSMEs to undergo DOST productivity program

Thirty Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Northern Mindanao are set to undergo the Manufacturing Productivity Extension (MPEX) program this year, the regional Department of Science and Technology (DOST-10) office said Tuesday.

In a statement, the DOST-10 said it will provide 27 in-house experts who will train the enrolled MSMEs in the manufacturing sector to increase efficiency and profitability through improved processes and better equipment.

The recipient MSMEs, mostly from the food manufacturing industry, will benefit from six months of free consulting from the agency's experts.??DOST-10 said the six-month period comprises the on-site visit and consultation for the data gathering for the technical needs assessment, installation of recommendations and online consultations for monitoring and progress.

MPEX provides consultations and evaluations to identify areas for improvement, adoption of modern technologies and improve skills and knowledge in managing businesses.

One of the recipients of MPEX is the city-based Josephus Lechon Belly owned by spouses Joseph and Susan Khio.

The firm has recently been assisted by the agency in its application for the mandatory license from the Food and Drug Administration.

More programs

Aside from the MPEX scheme, Josephus also availed DOST's Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) through DOST Misamis Oriental in 2021.

The SETUP intervention mechanized the process of the firm through the acquisition of various equipment that streamlined the production of their lechon powder premixes, grilled lechon belly and crispy pork rind.

In a separate interview, Joanne Katherine Banaag, DOST-Camiguin provincial director, said the SETUP banner program of the DOST ensures increased productivity and competitiveness of MSMEs.

"(The DOST) so far assisted 430 MSMEs in Region 10 alone, with most of it coming from the food processing industry," she said

Source: Philippines News Agency