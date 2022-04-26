﻿30 gov’t agencies join Duterte legacy caravan in Zambo City

More than 400 people, including 200 indigent residents from five barangays here, benefited from services provided by 30 government agencies during the Duterte Legacy Caravan Tuesday.

Hosted by the Police Regional Office in the Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9), the activity benefited residents of Barangay Mercedes, home of the PRO-9 headquarters, and four surrounding villages—Boalan, Salaan, Talabaan, and Zambowood.

“They (indigents) were identified by their respective barangay councils,” Maj. Shellamie Chang, PRO-9 information officer, said in an interview.

Chang said the recipients received food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and medicines as well as hygiene kits from the Department of Health,

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, PRO-9 director, said the Duterte Legacy Caravan is to inform the public about the accomplishments of the current administration.

“This is not a campaign. This is to inform the public of the things the Duterte administration has accomplished,” Simborio said. “This (Duterte legacy) could be used as a benchmark by the future administrations.”

PRO-9 personnel and their dependents were also recipients of the services offered by the Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Statistics Authority, PhilHealth, and the “Kadiwa on Wheels” of the Department of Agriculture.

The Duterte legacy Caravan is anchored on the theme “Pagkakaisa ng Mamamayan at Pamahalaan tungo sa Pagbangon, Kayapaan at Kaunlaran.”

Source: Philippines News Agency