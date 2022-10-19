30 ex-rebels train in meat processing, get aid in DavOr

At least 30 former members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao Oriental have learned meat processing for more opportunities in earning a decent income.

In a statement Monday, the Davao Oriental provincial government said members of the Davao Oriental Former Rebels Association (DOFRA) have undergone a daylong skills training on meat processing on Oct. 13 as hosted by the Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-11).

The DA-11, in partnership with the Provincial Veterinarian’s Office, trained the participants on making pork by-products such as siomai, embotido, skinless longganisa, and chicken ham at the Happy Home Processing Center, a halfway house for former rebels.

“The products will then be sold by the FRs (former rebels),” the provincial government statement said.

The DOFRA is a registered people’s organization in the province that has started to engage in enterprising activities to help its members earn income as they begin their lives anew.

Following the training, the participants received their certificate of completion from retired Brig. Gen. Leopoldo Imbang Jr., the action officer of the Provincial ELCAC (Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict).

“I congratulate all of you and I wish you to succeed and become truly part of the province’s sustainable development,” Imbang said.

Meanwhile, at least 32 FRs received livelihood and immediate assistance amounting to PHP65,000 each under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) on Friday.

Julnie (not his real name), said he would use his money to raise livestock and open a neighborhood sundry store for his wife.

Although he lost his vision, Julnie said his disability will not stop him from persevering in life and doing his best to give back to the government

Source: Philippines News Agency