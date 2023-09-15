30 ex-NPA rebels venture into tilapia farming in Agusan Norte

Around 30 News People's Army (NPA) surrenderers to the Philippine Army's 23rd Infantry Battalion (23IB) in Agusan del Norte are engaged in a tilapia fishpond production project. The former insurgents, who formed themselves into an organization named New Life Masigasig Farmers Multi-Purpose Association, received some 5,000 tilapia fingerlings and feeds from the Provincial Agriculture Office of Agusan del Norte on Thursday. The fishpond area is situated inside the headquarters of the 23IB in Barangay Alubihid, Buenavista town. 'While processing our benefits from the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP), we need to make ourselves productive to provide support to our families,' said Lolong, one of the members of the association, in a phone interview on Friday. Lolong surrendered to the 23IB last year and is now close to completing the processing of his ECLIP. 'Among the values I learned from the government after I abandoned the communist group is how to become productive to support my family and render services to my community,' Lolong said. He mentioned that he earlier received training on farming and fishpond development. 'I want to go into tilapia fishpond production once I return to my community. During the training, I learned that tilapia production is profitable which could help my family, especially in providing for the needs of my children,' he said. Another ex-NPA rebel, a certain 'Tang' who surrendered earlier this year, said: 'Life is different now, compared to the time when I was inside the rebel movement. I live now in peace with my family unlike before when my life was filled with hardships, anger, and violence.' In a statement, the 23IB said the initial 5,000 tilapia fingerlings will be stocked in a 40 by 20-meter fishpond. 'The members of the association are already knowledgeable in the production since most of them have undergone training related to said livelihood venture,' it said. With the support of government agencies and local government units, 26IB will aid the former rebels in finding markets for their harvested tilapia products. The former NPA members yielded to the military on different occasions in the middle of 2022 and earlier this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency