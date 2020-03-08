3 young NPA rebels yield, 2 arrested in Surigao Sur

Three young members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered while two others were recently arrested in Surigao del Sur, the Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) reported on Saturday.

In a statement, PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel, Jr. said the three NPA combatants voluntarily surrendered after years of hardships inside the communist movement.

Esquivel identified the young NPA members as alias “Resco”, 25, leader of squad 1 of Sandatahang Unit Propaganda (SYP) of Guerilla Front 19, Northeastern Mindanao Regional Command (NEMRC); alias “Jil”, 22, the team leader of Sentro de Grabidad (SDG) and leader of squad 3, SYP Southland; and alias “Joker”, the vice team leader of SYP 1.

The young NPA members are all residents of Sitio Sangay, Barangay Libas, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

Resco surrendered on March 4 and turned over one Carbine M1 rifle, one M79 grenade launcher and a steel magazine loaded with 10 rounds of cal. 30 ammunition while Jil and Joker handed over one M16A1 rifle, a steel magazine, and 20 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition when they yielded on March 5.

Resco narrated to the authorities the “horrible life and struggles” he experienced inside the NPA movement.

He also criticized the NPA leaders in the area of their lies that deceive the youth to join the movement.

Esquivel commended the efforts of the Community Support Team (CST) of the 7th Special Forces Company of the Army and the support of the Philippine National Police (PNP) forces in the area that led to the surrender of the three rebels.

“The Caraga Police joined hands with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that made possible the surrender of the three young NPA fighters,” Esquival said.

He added that the three will receive financial and livelihood support through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Meanwhile, two suspected NPA members were arrested in a joint operation of the PNP and Army in the town of Tago, Surigao del Sur on Saturday.

Esquivel identified the suspects as Romer Delto Poscablo, 53, farmer, and his wife, Annaliza Herbolingo Poscablo, 45, residents of Purok African Daisy, Barangay Lindoy, Tago, Surigao del Sur.

He said both are members of Sangay ng Partido sa Lokalidad under Guerrilla Front 19 of the NPA.

The two were arrested through the service of search warrant issued on March 3, 2020 by Judge Rufo U. Naragas of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 40 in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities seized from the couple two .45-caliber pistols, one .357 revolver, one .38 revolver, one hand grenade, two .45-caliber magazines, and assorted ammunitions.

The suspects are now under the custody of Tago Municipal Police Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency