3 yield P1.1-M worth of smuggled cigarettes

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have arrested three persons and seized more than PHP1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Dumingag town, Zamboanga del Sur province on Friday.

The police identified the three arrested persons as Radzmer Ainami, 18, driver and a resident of Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay province; and his two truckmen, Al-Sharif Ammad, 27, and Mohhamad Nul Kasidi, 26, both residents of Barangay Kampung Islam, here.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said the three were accosted around 10:30 p.m. Friday along the national highway in Purok 2, Barangay Guitran in Dumingag.

Verceles said police set up a checkpoint in the area following a tip that a shipment of smuggled cigarettes would pass by.

At around 10:30 p.m., the police flagged a cargo van driven by Ainami for inspection and found it loaded with 1,600 reams of assorted cigarettes worth PHP1.12 million.

The three could not present pertinent documents of the cargo they were transporting, which led to their arrest.

Verceles did not say, however, if the three suspects acted on their own or were involved in a group run by big-time smugglers.

For the past months, millions of pesos of smuggled cigarettes were seized in police operations, and only small-time suspects, usually transporters, were apprehended. Masterminds behind the massive contraband remained unidentified

Source: Philippines News Agency