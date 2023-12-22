3 weather systems to dampen Luzon

MANILA: Three weather systems will cause rains across Luzon on Friday, the weather bureau said. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Kalayaan Islands due to the shear line and the trough of a low-pressure area, according to the 5 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Rains caused by the northeast monsoon will be experienced over the Cordillera region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Rizal, and Laguna. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas may result in flash floods or landslides. PAGASA, meanwhile, said the northeast monsoon would also cause isolated light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of the Ilocos region, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon. Isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country. Strong winds and rough seas are forecast over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon. On the other hand, the rest of Luzon, and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News Agency