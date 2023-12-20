3 weather systems to bring rain showers across PH Wednesday

MANILA: Three weather systems will continue to bring rain showers across the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said. In its weather advisory issued at 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area (LPA) and shear line may bring a significant amount of rain in the next three days. The LPA's trough was last spotted at 185 km. south of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and the shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro region, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Aurora, PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. weather advisory. The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will continue to cause rains over the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions. These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains. The northeast monsoon will also continue to cause isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon. The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough seas. On the other hand, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and the eastern section of Mindanao. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News Agency