3 weather systems to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA: Many areas in the country will continue to experience rain showers on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Sorsogon, Albay and Catanduanes will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will also prevail over the southern portion of Palawan due to the trough of a low pressure area.

These areas may possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Mimaropa and Bicol Region.

It will also cause light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will get isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, the Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, eastern seaboard of the Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao, are forecast to have rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency