3 weather systems to bring cloudy skies, isolated rains across PH

The shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the rest of Luzon, and the easterlies affecting the Visayas and Mindanao are expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Quezon, Laguna, and the Bicol region. PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' will bring cloudy skies with light rains over the Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora. Metro Manila, the rest of Calabarzon and Central Luzon, as well as the Ilocos region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the northeast monsoon. The rest o f the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said. Moderate to rough winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over Luzon, while the Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 23°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C. Source:Philippines News Agency