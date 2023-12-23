3 weather systems continue to drench most of PH

MANILA: The shear line and the northeast monsoon affecting parts of Luzon, as well as the easterlies prevailing over the Visayas and Mindanao will continue to bring cloudy skies with isolated rain showers across the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and northern Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line. On the other hand, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over the Cordillera region and the rest of Cagayan Valley. PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains may bring flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas. Meanwhile, the Bicol Region, Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms may result in flash flood s or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon. Strong winds and rough seas will be experienced over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, while the rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 30°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 21°C; Laoag City, 23°C to 22°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 33°C. Source: Philippines News Agency