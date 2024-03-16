3 ‘wanted’ fall in Laguna

CALAMBA CITY: Government authorities arrested three wanted individuals in separate operations Friday. Col. Gauvin , director of the Laguna Provincial Police Office, said in a report Saturday that the first to fall was a kidnapping and homicide suspect identified only as "Romeo." He was arrested in Barangay Burol in this city. On the same day, one "Danilo" who was wanted for murder was apprehended in the same barangay. The third suspect identified as 'Ariel,' a murder suspect, was nabbed in Barangay Lamot 1, Calauan. The three have standing arrest warrants issued by various regional trial courts in Laguna with no bail recommended. "With the arrest of these accused, justice will be given to their victims and the Laguna police will not stop conducting such operations to arrest all those hiding from the law,' Unos said in a statement. The suspects are currently detained at the Calamba City Police Station and Calauan Municipal Police Station. On Thursday night, two suspects were scratched off Calabarzon Re gion's 'most wanted' list -- a suspected child rapist and an armed robber nabbed in separate operations in San Pedro City. Source: Philippines News Agency