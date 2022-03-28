﻿3 unvaccinated Dabawenyo seniors die of Covid-19

The three senior citizens here who died from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were unvaccinated, the local Covid-19 task force said Monday.

The three unvaccinated senior citizens succumbed to the virus between March 13 to 19, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, the Davao Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The casualties were severe to critical cases and required hospital care,” Schlosser said.

Fully vaccinated individuals and those who received booster doses only manifest mild or no symptoms at all when they contract Covid-19, she noted.

“It is important, especially for the 60 years old and above age group, to get vaccinated,” she said.

Schlosser reiterated that two doses of the vaccines with a booster shot would reduce the risk of getting severe to critical symptoms that may lead to death.

She also noted that from the 1.8 percent recorded in the past, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the city slightly increased to 2 percent as of March 25.

“We have 12 active cases today with a 2 percent positivity rate, still very low compared to our previous 5 percent positivity rate,” she said.

Schlosser attributed the low positivity rate to the sense of responsibility and discipline among Dabawenyos and their positive response to the vaccines and booster doses.

She reminded Dabawenyos to continue the wearing of face masks and frequent handwashing to help contain Covid-19 transmission amid the more relaxed Alert Level 1 status of the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency