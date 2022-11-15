3 swimmers bag 3 golds each in Grand Reunion tourney

Three swimmers flashed their awesome performance on Sunday, fishing out three gold medals each in the Grand Reunion Swim Challenge Championships at the Teofilo Ildefonso pool at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Paulene Beatrice Obebe, a member of the Aqua Sprint Swim Club (ASSC), dominated the 100-m butterfly by clocking 1:14.93 and 100-m freestyle (1:08.34) events in the Division A 12-years-old category. Her third gold medal came from the 50-m breaststroke (46.01 seconds) in Division B.

Obebe has now eight golds after she won five on Saturday in the 50-m butterfly, 100-m breaststroke, 200-m freestyle, 200-m backstroke and 400-m Individual medley events in the tournament organized by the Samahang Manlalangoy ng Pilipinas (SMP) and sanctioned by the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. (COPA).

“Every training, she is improving. In every competition she gives the best to beat her time,” ASSC head coach Manny Thruelen said, referring to Obebe whom he has been training for three years already.

Thruelan’s children — Benjo, Miguel and Camille– Louie Martin, Arnel Quejada and Jeoffrey Pangilinan are the members of the coaching staff of ASSC that was formed in 1993.

Sharing the limelight with Obebe were Nicola Queen Diamante of RSS Dolphins Swim Club and Thruelan’s son Arbeen Miguel Thruelan of ASSC.

Diamante continued her winning ways in the Division A girls’ 11-years-old category, pocketing the gold medals in the 100-m butterfly (1:21.84), 100-m backstroke (1:09.50) and 100-m freestyle events.

Arbeen Miguel captured three gold medals in the Division A boys’ 15-years-old and over category.

He topped the 50-m breaststroke event in 33.20 seconds, beating Jim Ryan Mirandilla of Sta. Rosa City Swim Team (33.38) and Anton Rafael Malayang of Naawan Watersharks (34.27).

In the 100-m butterfly, he clocked 58.84 seconds to prevail over Leo Andrew Ramos of Ral Rosario Swim Team (1:05.15) and Dave Amacquel Miranda of D’Rising Aquaducks (1:05.33).

Thruelan registered 55.61 seconds to win the 100-m freestyle event over Kryand Joseph Lagadia of Aquaknights Swim Team (58.76) and Dave Amacquel Miranda of D’Rising Aquaducks (59.15).

The tournament, which is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, will resume on Nov. 19 to 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency