3 suspects yield guns, shabu in Baguio drug sting

BAGUIO CITY – Three suspects, including a minor, were arrested in an anti-drug operation here on Saturday morning.

Col. Allen Rae Co, director of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), identified those arrested as Michael de Guzman, 48, of 51 Interior B Sto. Tomas Proper, Baguio City.

De Guzman was the subject of a search warrant.

Also arrested was Cyrille de Guzman, 18, of Ferguson Road, Baguio City, and a 17-year-old student.

Co said the suspects are listed as high-value targets and are among the region’s top 10 illegal drug personalities of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The suspects yielded 11 plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams worth PHP81,600; dried marijuana leaves weighing 3.41 grams valued at PHP409; an unmarked and unlicensed .22 caliber pistol; ammunition of the firearm and several drug paraphernalia during the operation at around 6:45 a.m.

The suspects are now under the custody of the city’s Police Station 10. (PNA)