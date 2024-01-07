3 suspects fall, P8.2-M shabu seized in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: Three suspects were arrested while over PHP8 million worth of shabu were seized in an anti-drug operation in Naga City, Camarines Sur on Sunday, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) said. Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said 1,210 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP8.22 million were recovered. Suspects Jamel Daligdig, Sobranel Paycana, and John Carlo Paycana were arrested in Barangay Mabolo, according to a PRO-5 report. 'They were arrested while trading shabu to a police undercover,' Calubaquib said in an interview. Included in the confiscated evidence were 12 knot-tied and three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu. The suspects are under the custody of Police Station 5 in Naga City and will be facing criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Source: Philippines News Agency