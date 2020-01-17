3 Soccsksargen cops dismissed over cockfight

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen) has dismissed from service three policemen who were separately caught engaging in a cockfight in 2018 and 2019.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, PRO-12 director, said Friday he affirmed late last year the dismissal of the erring policemen based on the results of the summary hearings on their administrative charges.

Corpus identified the dismissed policemen as Chief Master Sgt. Dexter Lamanero and corporals Warren Bejar and Mark Madisdis. They were previously assigned in Sarangani, this city, and South Cotabato, respectively.

The three policemen were caught inside cockpit arenas and participating in cockfighting during the stint of now-retired PRO-12 director, Brig. Gen. Eliseo Rasco, Corpus said.

He said they were subjected to summary dismissal proceedings for violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

This is proof that we are serious with our internal cleansing program, Corpus told reporters.

A report released by PRO-12 said Lamanero was found inside a cockpit in Alabel, Sarangani on July 8, 2018 and was dismissed from service on Dec. 30, 2019. He has since filed a motion for reconsideration regarding his dismissal.

Madisdis was caught inside the cockpit of Polomolok, South Cotabato on July 9, 2018 and received a dismissal order effective last January 2.

Bejar was also caught in the act of participating in cockfighting inside a cockpit arena in Barangay Apopong here on August 19 last year. He filed a motion for reconsideration on his initial dismissal but PRO-12 affirmed the decision.

PRO-12 is currently waiting for the final confirmation of the decision from the National Police Commission's appellate board.

Source: Philippines News Agency