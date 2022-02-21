﻿3 PAF personnel killed, 1 hurt in QC road crash

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) confirmed that three of its enlisted personnel were killed while another one was injured when their vehicle smashed into a concrete barrier at the southbound lane of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) in Quezon City early Friday.

“The accident involved four PAF personnel, wherein three were confirmed dead. The only survivor was brought to a hospital for immediate medical treatment,” PAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano said in a statement.

Killed were Airman 1st Class (A1C) Aaron Cabarle, A1C Angelo Sabado, and A1C Kyle Justine Velasco, all assigned at the PAF’s main headquarters in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City. The injured survivor was identified as Airman Second Class (A2C) Manuel Ognes.

Mariano said the accident is now under investigation and no details yet as to the circumstances which led to this event.

Initial reports from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Cubao Police Station said the accident took place around 1:59 a.m. along Edsa corner North Road, Barangay Bagong Lipunan Crame.

Ognes was driving a Honda City (NDR 7213) when the accident occurred. They were heading towards Ortigas Avenue when they accidentally hit the concrete and plastic barriers.

Witnesses were able to pull out the driver from the car before it burst into flames.

“The other passengers (deceased) remained inside the vehicle,” Cubao Police Station commander Col. Elizabeth Jasmin said in the report.

