3 OFWs hurt, 3 safe, 5 unaccounted for in Kuwait fire

MANILA: Three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were hurt, while five others are unaccounted for when a fire broke out in a building that houses foreign workers in Kuwait early Wednesday. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported Thursday that 11 Filipinos were affected by the fire that hit a building in Kuwait's southern Mangaf District at 4:30 a.m., killing 49 people, mostly Indians. Of the 11 affected OFWs, three are now safe, while three others are being treated in the hospital for injuries. Two of the three injured are in the intensive care unit. The other five Filipinos remained unaccounted for as of posting time. Kuwaiti authorities said the fire began in a kitchen in the six-story building and quickly spread to the apartment. Officials said the building had nearly 195 people living in it, all workers of the same company. Kuwait's Interior Ministry said victims died due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping. Local news reports said that the Mangaf building fire incident was the worst building fire in Kuwait's history. Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and to hold accountable all those responsible. Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has ordered the DMW's Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Kuwait to monitor the status of the five unaccounted OFWs. Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio has also instructed the welfare office in Kuwait to attend to the immediate needs of the victims. 'Nakatutok ang mga kawani ng OWWA sa Kuwait sa kalagayan ng tatlong Pilipinong nasa ospital upang agad na maibigay ang kinakailangang tulong ng mga biktima. Nakausap na rin ng OWWA ang kaanak ng tatlong Pinoy sa Pilipinas upang tiyakin na mabibibigay ang kanilang mga pangangailangan sa panahong ito (The OWWA staff in Kuwait are looking into the condition of the three Filipinos in the hospital so that the victims can immediately be given the necessary assistance. OWWA has also spoken to the three Filipinos' relatives here in the Philippines to ensure that their needs are met during this time),' Ignacio said. Cacdac assured that MWO, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, would continue to monitor the situation and update the DMW head office as necessary. Source: Philippines News Agency