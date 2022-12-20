3 officials get new assignments in latest PNP revamp

MANILA: Three ranking police officials were included in the latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an order dated Dec. 19, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., designated Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO 7) chief, Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, as the deputy chief of the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Alba replaced DHRDD director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, who will be headed to PRO 11 (Davao Region) while Brig. Gen. Fornaleza Bearis from PRO 3 (Central Luzon) will take over as PRO 7 director.

“Somehow it’s a promotion, it’s a step towards a two-star rank, a step, makakuha ako ng (I will get a) director position, ngayon deputy muna (for now, it’s deputy),” Alba told reporters.

Alba, a former PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief, had a two-month stint as PRO 7 director since he assumed the post last Oct. 13.

“All Commanders and Heads of Offices, As we are trained to follow orders due to the issued relief order published today and the upcoming turnover of office tomorrow, I may not have enough time to meet each one of you and convey my appreciation for the selfless efforts you have displayed for the past two months,” Alba said in a message to the PRO 7 media group.

