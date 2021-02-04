3 of 6 Boracay tourists who faked Covid-19 swab tested positive

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday confirmed that three of the six tourists who faked their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) swab results to enter Boracay have tested positive for the virus.

“In light of the recent case of six tourists entering Boracay with fake RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test results, three of whom were revealed to be positive for Covid-19, the DOT appeals to travelers to stop forging and faking travel documents,” it said in a statement.

It warned that violators face fines and criminal charges from the local government units (LGUs), which may include imprisonment.

LGUs, meanwhile, were urged to tighten their assessment of applications made through their registration system.

“The DOT Boracay unit is in close coordination with the Municipality of Malay health authorities for contact tracing and monitoring of the concerned tourists who are currently quarantined at the Aklan Training Center,” it said.

The DOT recently partnered with two public hospitals — the University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) and the Philippine Children’s Medical Hospital (PCMC) — to make available a more affordable RT-PCR test for qualified travelers ranging from PHP750 to PHP900.

A negative RT-PCR test result released 72 hours before travel remains a requirement for a tourist to visit Boracay Island.