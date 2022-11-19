3 NPA ‘spies’ surrender in Zamboanga del Sur

Three spies of the New People’s Army (NPA) have separately surrendered to authorities in Zamboanga del Sur province after renouncing the rebel group, a police official said Friday.

The NPA surrenderers were identified as Beviencia De Pedro, Macus Gudag and Mario Rote; all members of the Guerrilla Front Big Beautiful Country (BBC) of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC).

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao, said De Pedro and Gudag surrendered around 9 a.m. Friday in Barangay San Pablo in Dumingag town, Zamboanga del Sur.

Verceles said the surrender of the two was facilitated by the Dumingag Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) headed by Mayor Gerry Paglinawan.

Verceles said the surrenderers took an oath of allegiance administered by Paglinawan and were given initial monetary assistance.

Rote, meanwhile, surrendered Thursday morning in Barangay Makuguihon in Molave town, Zamboanga del Sur.

Verceles said the surrender of Rote was facilitated by the Molave MTF-ELCAC headed by Mayor Cyril Reo Glepa.

Rote turned over fragmentation and rifle grenades during his surrender.

Verceles said the former NPA spies will be enrolled in the government programs for surrenderers to help them reintegrate in mainstream society.

Source: Philippines News Agency