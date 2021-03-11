3 NPA rebels yield to policemen in Leyte

Three members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to policemen in Leyte on Tuesday, turning over firearms and ammunition.

Leyte police provincial director Col. Rodelio Samson identified the former rebels only as alias Jack, Arwin, and Ruel. They belong to the NPA’s Amandawin Command in Leyte as intelligence officers.

They yielded to the operatives of the 1st Leyte provincial mobile force company in Gaas village, Baybay City around 3:50 pm on Tuesday.

They turned over two homemade shotguns, two Arisaka rifles, a .45 caliber pistol, and several ammunitions.

“My appeal to the other member of the communist terrorist group to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law and take advantage of the government’s program and live a normal life with their love ones,” Samson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police official is upbeat that the surrender of these NPA members will further weaken the communist terrorist group in Leyte province.

The NPA, which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.