3 NPA members surrender in S. Kudarat

hree communist New People's Army (NPA) rebels yielded to authorities in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat on Monday.

In a report to the Police Regional Office (PRO�12), Col. Reynaldo Celestino, chief of the Sultan Kudarat provincial police office, identified the surrenderers as Tito Pangki Timbangan, Rico Ingkas Sakilan, and Fob Kalay Sakilan, all members of the NPA's Militia ng Bayan Guerilla Front operating in the mountainous areas of the municipality.

Celestino said the surrenderers belong to Indigenous People (IP) communities in the area.

The program of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on genuine and lasting peace, coupled with the active coordination of law enforcement agencies and trust of the community led to the surrender of the three NPA members, Celestino said.

The surrenderers also turned over one homemade KG 9 9mm caliber pistol with a defaced serial number, one magazine and six ammunition, and one unit of homemade UZI 9mm caliber pistol with defaced serial number and magazine.

Joint personnel of the Senator Ninoy Aquino police; the PRO 12's 1202nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion, the Army's 37th Infantry Battalion, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 12 accepted the surrenderers at Sitio Sinukukan, Barangay Midtungok, Senator Ninoy Aquino.

Brigadier Gen. Alfred Corpus, chief of PRO 12, lauded the various government agencies instrumental for the surrender of the three rebels.

The PRO 12 endeavors to end the local communist armed conflict in the region and let the people experience lasting peace, Corpus said in a statement.

The NPA, together with the Communist Party of the Philippines, is listed as a terrorist organization by the governments of the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Norway, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency