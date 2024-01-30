3 new programs to boost textile industry

MANILA: The Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will launch three programs to strengthen and further promote the industry. In his video message during a textile convention on Tuesday, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the PTRI would leverage its position as the premier institute in innovations for textiles through a responsive and inclusive research and development investment plan. The Creative, Equitable and Accelerated Textile Technology Engagement and Entrepreneurship Ventures (CrEATTEEVs) Program will involve the marginalized sector and communities as advocates of empowerment. They can be co-creators and partners of the DOST through textile technologies, Solidum said. The PTRI will also launch the Fostering the Revitalization of Nascent Textile Innovation Ecosystems in the Region (FRONTIER) program. Solidum said it will kickstart regional developments for tropical fabrics and will focus on textile innovation ecosystems via the agency's Natural and Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hubs (BTFIH), Regional Handloom Weaving Innovation Centers, Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Centers, Natural Dyes Hubs, and Silk Innovation Centers. Since 2023, the DOST has launched four BTFIHs located in the provinces of La Union, Isabela, Cavite and Abra. The hubs were established in partnership with local communities, private industries, government sectors and the academe. A Textile Academy shall also be launched, a consolidation of training and educational materials related to textile and technology transfer efforts of various industry stakeholders. "These developments shall not be mere research, but rather, are vigorous endeavors for ensuring the cohesion between players towards a stronger and more resilient rebounding textile industry," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency