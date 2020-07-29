3 new cases bring Baguio City’s Covid-19 tally to 103

Three new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were logged in this city on Wednesday, the Public Information Office-Baguio reported.

The new cases involved a 35-year-old male with address yet to be validated, a 25-year-old male from San Carlos Heights, and a 23-year-old from Avelino Street, in Barangay Andres Bonifacio.

With the three new cases, Baguio has 103 confirmed cases, 50 of these are active with 51 recoveries and two deaths.

“The public is reminded to adhere to minimum health protocols to protect themselves from the virus,” the PIO-Baguio said in its advisory.

Baguio saw the biggest surge the past six days with three on July 24, a total of 13 cases on July 25, there were 15 on July 26, three on July 27, two on July 28 and the three today for a total of 40 in just a matter of six days.

Dr. Donnabelle Panes, chief of the City Health Services Office’s epidemiology and surveillance unit, on Tuesday, said the former Santo Niño Hospital will have an increased bed capacity as the city continues to prepare the first and second floors of the building.

It was originally intended to be for 45 patients.

“Additional beds will be placed at the isolation center. The city will double the bed capacity today,” she said during a press conference at the Baguio City Hall.

She said that they expect at least 35 new cases a week but cautioned the public not to panic as this is expected with the intensified risk-based testing being done.

