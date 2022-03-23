﻿3 nabbed, P387.6-M worth of shabu seized in QC drug bust

Law enforcers have arrested three suspects and confiscated PHP387.6 million worth of shabu in Quezon City on Wednesday.

In a report, Brig. Gen. Randy Peralta, chief of the Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), said suspects Gibbrael Arcega, Mikkael Arcega, and Ramil Ramos, were arrested during the buy-bust at a gasoline station along Mindanao Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

Peralta, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that Ramos was injured after an exchange of fire with police operatives during the buy-bust while his two cohorts surrendered.

Recovered from the suspects were 57 kilos of suspected shabu wrapped in green bags, boodle money, a Nissan Urvan with plate number NBX 3844, and a cal. 45 with loaded magazine.

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 while the seized pieces of evidence were brought to the PDEG in Camp Crame for documentation.

Source: Philippines News Agency