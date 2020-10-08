3 more Soccsksargen centenarians get P100-K incentives

Three more centenarians in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) received cash incentives and recognition from the national government.

Cezario Joel Espejo, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Region 12 director, said Thursday the cash awards were separately received by the centenarians and their families early this week in line with the observance of the 26th Elderly Filipino Week.

He said the recipients, all from Koronadal City, were Paulina Cabangbang, Zarzosa Sim, and Ganacial Garganera.

The three were among the centenarians who were validated as of this month by DSWD-12 in coordination with the local government units, he said.

“They also received a letter of felicitation from President Rodrigo Duterte, congratulating them for their longevity,” he told reporters.

The official said the incentive, which was provided for in Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016, is on top of the awards and grants provided by the LGUs to the centenarians.

Since January, he said a total of 41 centenarians from the parts of Soccsksargen have already received incentives and recognition from the government.

“Our staff personally handed over the money to the recipients in their respective houses,” he said.

DSWD-12 is currently observing the Elderly Filipino Week, which highlights the significant role of the senior citizens’ sector in nation-building and the promotion of their rights and welfare.

The celebration, which focuses on the theme: “Healthy and Productive Aging Starts With ME,” started in 1994 through Proclamation No. 470 issued by then-President Fidel Ramos.

Source: Philippines News Agency