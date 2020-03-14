3 more NPA rebels yield in SoCot town

Three more “disgruntled” communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered on Thursday to government forces in Lake Sebu town, South Cotabato province.

Lt. Col. Barney Condes, chief of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12, said Friday the rebels yielded during a “simultaneous internal security operation” by a team of police and military personnel Thursday in Sitio Datal Ligaw, Barangay Tasiman in Lake Sebu.

Condes said the returnees were previously under Platoon West of the NPA’s Guerilla Front 73-Far South Mindanao Region that operates in parts of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani provinces.

They were identified as Timuwok Adam, Complie Sawang, and Jesie Lambong--all residents of Lake Sebu.

Condes said the former combatants surrendered an M14 rifle loaded with six live bullets and a homemade KG-9 9-mm submachine gun with 11 live bullets.

He said they were brought to RIU-12 at the Camp Fermin Lira here to undergo debriefing and documentation.

The police official said the three decided to surrender following a series of negotiations and related interventions facilitated by the unit.

These were backed by elements from the Police Regional Office-12’s intelligence unit (RIU-12), investigation division, South Cotabato police’s intelligence branch, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-12 and the Army’s 27th Infantry Battalion.

“They mainly surrendered due to extreme anxiety and psychological pressure as a result of the continuing operations in the area,” he said in a statement.

He said they will enlist the returnees into the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, which will provide them with livelihood assistance and other socio-economic interventions.

Condes credited the accomplishment to the all-out support of local officials and community stakeholders to the government’s efforts to end the local communist armed conflict.

He said their unit is currently undergoing further training to effectively counter the “deceptive tactics” and recruitment activities of the NPA rebels.

