﻿3 more NPA fighters surrender in Agusan Norte

A couple and another fighter of the New People’s Army (NPA) Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda 21C, Guerrilla Front 21, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee have surrendered in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, the military said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Army’s 29th Infantry Battalion (29IB) said the rebels surrendered to members of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Cabadbaran City on Monday, following a successful local peace engagement conducted by the unit and the 65IB in the area.

The 29IB identified the NPA couple as Taton Egom Egbot, 28, and Rubelyn Gaan Antong, 26, both of Purok 3, Barangay Mahaba, Cabadbaran City.

The third surrenderer, Ian Sabsalon Acita, 28, of Barangay Doña Maxima, San Luis, Agusan del Sur.

They handed over an M14 rifle, an improvised M203 rifle, a Remington shotgun, and various ammunition.

In the same statement, Antong was quoted as saying that they decided to abandon the communist struggle to reunite with their children and family.

“We surrendered for the sake of our family, especially for our children. We are also scared of being killed,” Antong said.

Acita, for his part, said they were warned by their leaders not to surrender because the soldiers will kill them. He described being in the NPA as “difficult and miserable” as the food is scarce.

Col. Jason Saldua, the 29IB commander, welcomed the surrender of the three rebels and acknowledged their decision to return to normal lives.

“To our friends who have recently found their way back to the fold of the law, we thank you all that you have realized that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA-National Democratic Front (NDF) will do no good for you,” Saldua said.

He also assured the surrenderers of government assistance through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

“To all others who wish to lay down their arms, our government is always here, open and ready to accept and support you back to the mainstream society. Keep in mind that armed struggle will never be the solution in attaining peace,” Saldua said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021 citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency