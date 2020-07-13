3 more LSIs test positive for Covid-19 in NegOr

The confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Negros Oriental continue to rise with three more persons having tested positive for the deadly virus as shown in results received over the weekend.

In a press briefing, assistant provincial health officer Dr. Liland Estacion said Monday the three more Covid-19 positive cases are a 16-year-old boy from Barangay Aquino, Canlaon City who returned to the province from Cebu City; a 54-year-old-male from Barangay Narra, Bayawan City who arrived here via a 2GO vessel ferrying returning residents; and a 26-year-old-female from Mabinay town who disembarked from a sweeper flight from Manila via the Bacolod-Silay airport in Negros Occidental.

They are all locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) and are under quarantine at their respective local government units (LGUs). The three are all asymptomatic, Estacion said.

The three new cases, she said, brought to 35 the total active Covid-19 cases in the province as of July 13.

The total count of Covid-19 infections in Negros Oriental since March has now reached 60, Estacion added. Of the total number of patients, 22 recovered and three died.

Estacion said this is the first time that the cities of Bayawan and Canlaon have recorded Covid-19 cases.

Of the 35 confirmed Covid-19 patients in Negro Oriental, 20 are from the 302nd Brigade of the Philippine Army who were deployed to Cebu City as augmentation to help enforce strict quarantine measures following a surge in coronavirus cases there, and returned in June.

The rest of the positive cases here are either LSIs or returning overseas Filipinos, records at the Provincial Health Office show.

Source: Philippines News Agency