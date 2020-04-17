3 more Covid-19 confirmed cases in Antique

The province of Antique has recorded three more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) confirmed cases, increasing to five the number of positives in the province.

Integrated Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo, during the Inter-Agency Task Force for Covid-19 press conference on Friday, said they received the laboratory result of the specimens of three patients from the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) sub-national laboratory in Mandurriao, Iloilo City on Thursday.

“The three Covid-19 confirmed cases are co-workers of the first confirmed case in Semirara,” he said.

The new Covid-19 confirmed cases are all males, aged 45, 59, and 65, and residents of Cebu City who arrived in Semirara on March 12.

They are currently under a facility-based quarantine or patient care center in Barangay Semirara, Caluya and are in stable condition.

“The specimens of the three additional Covid-19 confirmed cases were part of the 53 specimens that were taken right after the result of the first Covid-19 confirmed case came out,” Naciongayo said.

He said the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) personnel and the local health officials of Caluya immediately conducted a contact tracing after the laboratory result of the first Covid-19 confirmed case was released on April 7.

“We are glad that of the 53 specimens that were sent to the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC), there were 46 that turned out to be negative,” he said.

He said that new specimens were taken from the four others to be sent back to the WVMC sub-national laboratory for a repeat test.

Naciongayo said since the Covid-19 confirmed cases are workers of the Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) then the SMPC Hospital personnel are also looking after them.

“The SMPC Hospital in collaboration with the local health officials there are taking care of their medical needs now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Antique’s second confirmed case, a 69-year old male patient from the municipality of Pandan, is currently recovering in a private medical facility. Source: Philippines News Agency