CAMP S.K. PENDATUN: Police authorities in Lanao del Sur said they have launched a manhunt against five gunmen who ambushed and killed three militiamen in a predawn attack on Tuesday in the Lanao del Sur town of Marogong. "The manhunt operation is ongoing with the help of the Army in the area," said Lt. Col. Alanaid Moner, Lanao del Sur police information officer, in a report on Wednesday. Moner identified the slain members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) in an attack in Sitio East Village as Richard Dorano, Aljon Claver, and Gino Sacare, all of Barangay Marogong East. Three other wounded militiamen are hospitalized in Marawi City as of posting. "They were on their way to the Mini-Hydro Power Plant of Matling Industrial and Commercial Cooperation (MICC) in Marogong on board a utility van when attacked at about 5 a.m.," Moner said. He described the victims as members of a "special CAFGU unit" deployed as an augmentation force for the MICC cassava company based in Malabang town that o perates a hydro plant in Marogong. Initial investigation showed that a long-standing family feud between the families of the CAFGUs and the security personnel of the mini-hydro power plant triggered the ambush. "Several years ago, a relative of one of the fatalities was allegedly killed by one of the Matling security officers," Moner recalled. Police found several bullets of M16 and M14 rifles at the ambush site and the ill-fated vehicle. Moner said the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade is helping the police track down the attackers. Source: Philippines News Agency