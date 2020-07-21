3 MIAA staff members test positive for Covid-19

Three staff members of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Medical Division have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), an official said on Tuesday.

The clinic at the arrival area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 has been closed since 3 a.m. Tuesday, and will reopen on Wednesday, MIAA Public Affairs Department’s officer-in-charge Consuelo Bungag said.

Bungag said since March, MIAA has already recorded 54 positive cases of personnel detailed at the NAIA. Out of these, 17 have already recovered, and 37 are active cases.

“Some of those who recovered are almost done with the quarantine period, and are waiting for second swabbing to confirm that they are negative (for Covid-19),” she said.

She noted that it is their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) that determines if a 14-day quarantine is enough or not.

Bungag also clarified that the 54 total cases only include MIAA organic or permanent personnel, as well as MIAA service providers such as administrative support services and janitorial services.

Meanwhile, the medical staff members at the NAIA Terminal 3 are using the clinic at the departure area, Bungag said.

“There is always someone deployed at the terminal clinics. Each terminal always has a medical staff,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency