3 lotto bettors win P97M in 2 days: PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Wednesday announced that three lucky lotto bettors became new millionaires in just two days after winning its lotto draws this month.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said a lucky bettor from Mandaluyong guessed the winning combination 16-17-05-30-29-21 of the Lotto 6/42 with a jackpot of PHP28,481,693 on January 11.

Garma said two bettors from Pateros and Tacloban City, Leyte got the combination of 21-04-25-13-11-19 and bagged the Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot prize of PHP68,523,435 last January 10.

To be able to claim their checks, bettors must go to PCSO's main office in Mandaluyong City and present two IDs and the winning ticket.

Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Garma urged the public to play and support all the PCSO games as the revenue would go to the charity programs of the agency.

Earlier, a solo winner from San Pablo, Laguna won the PHP80.7 million jackpot prize of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on January 8.

Meanwhile, 23 bettors won a consolation prize of PHP32,090 after getting five out of the six winning combinations of 25-54-04-22-55-24.

Source: Philippines News Agency