3 key AFP officials get three-star rank

MANILA: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday announced the promotion of three key officials to three-star ranks.

AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino led the donning of ranks ceremony at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Thursday, military public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement.

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General were Maj. Gen Arthur M. Cordura, AFP vice chief of staff, and Maj. Gen. Efren P. Baluyot, Southern Luzon Command chief.

"Further, Rear Admiral Toribio D. Adaci Jr., the flag officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy, received his third star, having been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral," Baclor added.

Centino cited the "excellent performance of their duties" for their promotion.

“It is incumbent upon them to continue serving our institution, our country, and our people, in the best possible ways they can. The three distinguished officers we have the pleasure of honoring today are exactly that – capable, competent, professional military leaders,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency