3 Ilocos cops receive highest award from PNPA alumni group

SAN FERNANDO, La Union: Three police officers from the Ilocos Region were chosen to be recipients of the LAKAN Award, the highest honor accorded by the Philippine National Police Alumni Association, Inc. (PNPAAAI) to its distinguished alumni.

Police Regional Office (PRO-1) information chief Capt. Karol Baloco, said on Monday the award recognizes the administrative and operational excellence of the officers who came from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

The three officers who will receive the distinguished Lakan awards are PRO-1 director, Brig. Gen. John Chua, as Best Senior Officer for Administration; La Union provincial director, Col. Lambert Suerte, Best Senior Officer for Operations; and Urdaneta City chief of police, Lt. Col. Benson Pimentel, as Best Junior Officer for Administration.

"They were acknowledged for their exceptional leadership, integrity, and dedication to their duties," she said.

She added that the unwavering commitment of these officers to serving and protecting their community has been recognized and appreciated by the PNPAAAI.

"This recognition is a testament to the officers' hard work, passion, and commitment to public service, making the Ilocos Region a safer, peaceful, and progressive region," Chua said.

The awarding ceremony will take place during the 43rd alumni homecoming celebration of the PNPAA on Feb. 25 at the PNPA Camp Gen Mariano Castañeda in Silang town, Cavite province

Source: Philippines News Agency