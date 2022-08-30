3 high-value targets yield P5.4-M shabu in Pasig buy-bust

Authorities arrested three high-value targets (HVTs) drug suspects and seized some PHP5.4 million worth of shabu from them in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City, National Capital Regional Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said on Sunday.

Estomo identified the suspects as Mohaimen Rangaig, 26, tagged as a regional high-value individual (HVI), ranked No. 5; Matet Makebel, 33 and Isabel Tobosa, 26, both tagged as HVIs.

The Pasig City Police Station-Drug Enforcement Unit arrested the suspects in a drug bust operation conducted at around 5:05 p.m. Saturday at 683 R. Castillo St., Barangay Kalawaan in Pasig.

The police confiscated an estimated 800 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of PHP5.4 million from the suspects.

The suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the station for filing of appropriate charges and subsequently referred to NHQ-Forensic Unit, Camp Crame, Quezon City, for a drug test and laboratory examination of drug evidence.

Estomo lauded the effort of operatives under the leadership of Eastern Police District acting district director Col. Wilson Asueta and Pasig Police officer-in-charge Col. Celerino Sacro Jr. for a job well done.

"Sa ating inilunsad na S.A.F.E NCRPO, higit na makikita, maririnig, at mararamdaman ng ating mga kababayan ang mga pinaigting at pinalakas na mga operasyon ng kapulisan upang mapanatili ang katahimikan at kaayusan sa ating rehiyon. Magpapatuloy ang pagtugis namin sa mga sources, nagtutulak, nagbebenta at iba pang may kinalaman sa iligal na droga upang hindi na sila makapang biktima pa ng iba (With the launch of SAFE (Seen, Appreciated and Felt by the people through Extraordinary actions) NCRPO, the public will be able to see, hear, and feel more the intensified and strengthened police operations to maintain peace and order in our region. We will continue our pursuit of sources, pushers, sellers and others related to illegal drugs so that they can not victimize other people)," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency