3 health workers new Covid-19 cases in Bataan

The number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province has reached 42 as three health workers were added to the list on Wednesday.

Governor Albert Garcia said the new confirmed cases are a 63-year-old and a 42-year-old, both from Mariveles and a 32-year-old from Orani, all female and health workers.

With the new recorded cases, the governor said the number of infected health care workers is now 11 doctors, four nurses and four other medical front-liners.

Of the 11 doctors infected with the virus, only a 70-year-old female doctor, PH1993, an internist from Balanga City, has so far recovered.

She and a one-month-old baby boy, PH3662, from Mariveles were the two who were reported to have recovered on Wednesday and discharged from hospital confinement.

From 13 on Monday, there are now 15 patients who have recovered and undergoing 14 days of post-discharge quarantine.

The number of deaths remained at three. Source: Philippines News Agency