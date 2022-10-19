3 followers of ASG group founder surrender

– Three followers of the late Isnilon Hapilon, the appointed “emir of all Islamic State forces in the Philippines”, surrendered to military authorities in Basilan province, an official said Tuesday.

Lt. Senior Grade Chester Ross Cabaltera, Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) information officer, said Navy SEALS and intelligence operatives together with the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan troops successfully facilitated on Monday the surrender of Hapilon’s followers.

The three were identified as Gapul Salah alias Abu Dijana, Mhadz Sayyari alias Abu Supian, and Ajid Ulluy alias Abu Jay. They were also presented Monday to NFWM commander Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, the naval unit’s headquarters in this city.

Cabaltera said the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrenderers turned over three high-powered firearms consisting of an M14 rifle with scope and bipod, a Garand rifle, an M16 rifle, magazines, and ammunition.

They were turned over to the JTF-Basilan which will work out for their inclusion in the Program Against Violent Extremism for ASG surrenderers in the province.

The trio said they were involved in several skirmishes against government troops in the past years when they were still under Hapilon’s leadership. Hapilon was killed together with Omar Maute in a clash with government forces on Oct. 16, 2017 during the Marawi City siege in Lanao del Sur.

The battle to retake Marawi from the hands of terrorists began on May 23, 2017 during an offensive to capture Hapilon. The military received reports he was in the city to meet with militants of the Maute local terror group.

Omar was one of two founders of the Maute group. The other one was his brother, Abdullah, who was killed on Aug. 7, 2017, also during the siege

Source: Philippines News Agency