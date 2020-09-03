3 Filipinos hurt in Abu Dhabi blast undergoing treatment

Three of the eight Filipinos injured in a gas explosion in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi are still undergoing treatment in two separate hospitals, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday night.

In an advisory, the DFA said the five others who were hurt in the blast have already been released from the hospital.

“The DFA, through the Embassy, continues to monitor the situation of our fellow Filipinos in the UAE and remains ready to extend assistance,” it said.

Ten Filipinos, including two children, figured in the explosion inside a restaurant at Sheikh Rashid Bin Seed Road, also known as Airport Road in Abu Dhabi last August 31 at 10 a.m. (local time).

Two of the victims, Clark Bacud Gasis and Merriner Goc-ong Bertoces, were instantly killed in the blast.

The government had earlier assured financial assistance and other benefits to the kin of the two deceased overseas Filipinos.

Source: Philippines News Agency