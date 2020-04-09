3 face mask hoarders nabbed in Bulacan

Three persons involved in the hoarding and selling of overpriced surgical face masks were arrested by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Wednesday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, acting Bulacan police director, said an entrapment operation against the suspects were conducted by a joint team of the CIDG Bulacan and Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), in coordination with Department of Trade and Industry in front of Robinsons Mall along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos City.

He identified the suspects as Rolando Mercado, 48, an online seller; Ramon Chito Nicolas, 44, driver and Luisita Nicolas, 38, Mercado’s administrative assistant.

Cajipe said a police poseur buyer transacted with Mercado via online and ordered 500 boxes of disposable surgical face mask for PHP1,100 per box (50 pieces per box) and a total amount of PHP550,000. However, the suggested retail price for the said product is only PHP150 to PHP600 per box or PHP3 to PHP12 per piece.

After the transaction was consummated, the suspects were arrested and brought to the CIDG office.

Recovered during the operation were 500 boxes of disposable surgical face mask with a brand name written in Chinese characters, one genuine PHP1,000 bill and 200 pieces of PHP1,000 boodle money.

Cases for violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, RA 7581 as amended by RA 10623 (Price Act), RA 7394 (Consumer Act) and RA 11332 (Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act) will be filed against the suspects before the Malolos City Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Bulacan Police is stern and relentless in the implementation of ‘Bayanihan to Heal as One Act’ and we will not cease to go after the individuals and storeowners who are engaged in profiteering, overpricing and hoarding of medical supplies,” Cajipe said.

Source: Philippines News Agency