3 ex-CTG members surrender in C. Luzon

Three former members of communist terrorist groups (CTGs) under the New People's Army (NPA) formally surrendered to authorities in Central Luzon on Thursday. In his report on Friday, Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., regional director of the Police Regional Office-3 (Central Luzon), said the three former CTG members in Pampanga and Olongapo City also turned over war materiel. He noted that they have been inactive in the rebel movement for some time, but it was only now that they gave themselves up. Hidalgo said in Angeles City, alias 'Ka Bong' turned over a caliber .38 revolver, a 40 mm grenade and ammonium nitrate fuel oil, which is an explosive material. 'Ka Buknoy,' a former member of Kilusang Larangan Guerilla (KLG West), surrendered a caliber .45 pistol, a magazine, and an M67 grenade. In Olongapo City, police and military units facilitated the surrender of 'Ka Julie,' a farmer and native of San Marcelino in Zambales Province, is a former member of Bagong Hukbong Bayan (BHB) Sangay Yunit Guerilla/Provincial Yunit Guerilla (SYG/PYG) operating in the province. "Ka Julie" yielded a caliber .38 revolver with ammunition and one hand grenade. Meanwhile, three female members of Anakpawis from the Bulacan chapter withdrew their support from the militant group and turned over a caliber .38 revolver with four live ammunition to the police in Limay, Bataan. Hidalgo said these accomplishments are the results of the joint police and military's persistent operations in identified CTG-affected areas. He called on the remaining CTG leaders and members to surrender and join the government in attaining long-lasting peace and development for the sake of their families.

Source: Philippines News Agency