3 drug suspects nabbed, P4.2 M shabu seized in Bulacan

Three alleged drug pushers were arrested and some 622 grams of shabu estimated at PHP4.2 million was seized during a buy bust operation in Barangay Santol here Thursday night.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, acting Bulacan police director, identified the suspects as Ely Buenaventura, 41, Reneboy Cahanding, 32, both residents of Subic, Zambales; and John Carlo Villanobos, 23, of Barangay New Kalalake, Olongapo City.

Cajipe said Balagtas anti drug operatives conducted the buy bust around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report that three unidentified men were peddling illegal drugs in the village.

"Balagtas police immediately conducted operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of PHP4.2 million worth of shabu," he said.

Police also confiscated the Mitsubishi Montero with plate no. RMU 731 that was used by the arrested suspects.

The suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory for appropriate examination while criminal complaints against them are being prepared for filing in court

