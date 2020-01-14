3 drug suspects nabbed in Zamboanga

Two high-value targets ((HVTs) and another drug personality were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in this southern port city, a police official said Tuesday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the arrested HVTs as Rodman Reyes, 20, and Jover Faustino, 27, ranked Top 3 and 7, respectively, in the drug watch list, and the third suspect is Maman Jalani, 29.

Galvez said Reyes was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11 p.m. Monday in Zone 5, Barangay Tulungatung, this city. He yielded some PHP8,700 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money.

Meanwhile, Faustino was arrested in possession of some PHP2,500 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:45 p.m. Monday in Zone 4, Barangay San Roque, police said.

Jalani, on the other hand, yielded some PHP24,400 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:30 p.m. Monday in Purok-6a, Barangay Recodo, police said.

Galvez said the suspects were detained pending formal charges against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency