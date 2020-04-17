3 drug pushers nabbed in Albay

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested Thursday three alleged illegal drug pushers in two separate drug stings in Albay.

In an interview, Captain Dexter Panganiban, Albay Police Provincial Officer, on Friday said that in Tabaco City, police operatives collared 33-year-old Jonathan Biron, a high value target drug peddler of Barangay San Ramon; and Malik Grande, 21, of Barangay Pawa.

Panganiban said the drug buy bust operation in the city around 10:50 p.m. yielded two sachets of suspected shabu.

“While in Tiwi town, Joven Copia, 30, of Barangay Coro-coro, considered by police as a high value target (HVT), was caught selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover police operative at around 4 p.m. in said village,” he added.

Police operatives recovered four sachets of shabu from the suspect. Source: Philippines News Agency