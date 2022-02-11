﻿3 drug dens dismantled, 13 nabbed in BARMM

Thirteen persons, including a village watchman, were arrested and three drug dens were dismantled during simultaneous anti-drug operations carried out in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao provinces, a top anti-narcotics official here reported Thursday.

Director Rogelito A. Daculla of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) said more than PHP260,000 worth of shabu were also confiscated during the law enforcement operations launched Wednesday in partnership with the police and Philippine Army.

In Lanao del Sur, PDEA agents conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Papandayan Caniogan, Marawi City, which led to the dismantling of a drug den and arrest of five suspects identified as Asmirah Sambaie Abubakar alias Ante, Richard K. Solis, Arjun C Auditor, Sainor R. Montawa, and Jalil A. Aloyodan.

Their companion, a certain Ano Aloyo, eluded arrest.

Daculla said PDEA agents recovered 17 packets of suspected shabu amounting to some PHP102,000, buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, mobile phones, and identification cards from the suspects.

In Maguindanao, agents of the PDEA provincial office conducted an anti-drug operation along Rosary Heights 7 in this city that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of Sammy Sabar Racman, Nora Sambulawan Sansaw, Yahyah Kasim Macapendeg, Noraida Sabdullah Bansil, and Jasim Sabdullah Bansil.

Agents also seized PHP102,000 worth of shabu, various paraphernalia, and drug money.

In the same village, agents also dismantled a drug den and arrested Joy Kasim Sansawi, 48, Mansor Badrudin Celad, 30; and Sandatu Tuan Ampatuan, 39.

A certain Jojo Bansil eluded arrest.

Confiscated were 24 sachets containing suspected shabu worth PHP60,000, mobile phone, and drug paraphernalia.

Daculla said cases for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared for filing against the suspects who are now locked up at the PDEA-BARMM detention facility in this city.

Source: Philippines News Agency