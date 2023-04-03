3 DI gunmen killed, 7 others nabbed in Lanao Sur

Lanao del Sur police killed three alleged members of the Dawlah Islamiya and arrested seven others during a predawn law enforcement operation in Bubong town Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Allan Cruz Nobleza, newly installed director for the Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said the police were about to serve a search warrant against members of an organized crime group in Barangay Matampay Dimarao when fired at by armed men around 3 a.m.

“As the troops were approaching the gang's safe house they were fired upon, triggering a brief gun battle,” Nobleza said.

Three wounded gang members were taken to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

The bodies of the three unidentified slain gunmen were claimed by their relatives for immediate burial by Islamic rites, Nobleza said.

A member of the police’s Special Action Force, Cpl. Celso Ninla Tingcang, was injured in the encounter and is already in stable condition.

Nobleza identified the arrested suspects as Sultan Macalawan Macarambon Maulana, Nasrudin Acob, Salik Maulana, Anwar Aragon, Acmali Sarip, Aslani Ripag, and Saynolla Tigunogon.

Police seized from the group four rifles, two handguns, a rifle grenade, ammunition, and 25 sachets of suspected shabu estimated to cost PHP58,000.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the suspects were engaged in gunrunning and illegal drug trading in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte.

Meanwhile, a commander of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and nine of his followers surrendered to the police in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Sunday afternoon.

Col. Christopher Bermudez, Sultan Kudarat provincial director, identified the leader as Datu Not, who turned in high-powered firearms, including improvised explosive devices.

“They all belonged to the BIFF Kagi Karialan faction operating in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur,” Bermudez said Monday.

“They told us of their hardship while in the field fighting government forces and that they are tired of evading police and soldiers,” Bermudez added, quoting the surrenderers.

The group is set to receive livelihood assistance in exchange for the guns they turned over to the government.

Brig. Gen. Jimili L. Macaraeg, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, appealed to the other BIFF fighters still out there in the marshland of Maguindanao to surrender and accept the government’s peace offer.

Since January this year, more than 30 BIFF extremists have surrendered to the police in the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and the cities of Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal, and General Santos City comprise the Soccsksargen region.

